National Pension Service Increases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $59,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.33. The company had a trading volume of 62,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average of $131.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

