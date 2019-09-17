National Pension Service Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,638,000 after buying an additional 110,059 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,864,000 after buying an additional 485,524 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after buying an additional 480,354 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,153,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,915,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,664,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.10. 10,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.62.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

