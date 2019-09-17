National Pension Service Purchases Shares of 141,121 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 141,121 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 358.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 56.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after acquiring an additional 498,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,212. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -534.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mackie lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

