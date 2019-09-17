Natixis Acquires New Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,526,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.44. 30,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,462. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.30. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.