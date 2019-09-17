Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 18,033 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 16,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,003. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UNM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.