Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,395. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.