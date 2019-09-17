Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $1.20 Million in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,865. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.30 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

