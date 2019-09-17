Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,873. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $368.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

