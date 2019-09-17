Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,670 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 48,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

