Natixis Invests $272,000 in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Zayo Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zayo Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zayo Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Zayo Group by 2,069.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 39,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 15,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $506,689.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $33,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,874.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,593,455 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO remained flat at $$33.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.77. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. Zayo Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

