Natixis Invests $334,000 in LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 91,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LSC Communications by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LSC Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in LSC Communications by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LSC Communications by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, Director Judith H. Hamilton purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSC Communications stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 311,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. LSC Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

