Natixis Raises Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 362.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 242.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $121.12. 6,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,138. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

