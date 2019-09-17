Natixis Sells 58,629 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Natixis decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,629 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,300 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OHI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. 272,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.