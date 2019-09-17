Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, 28,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 123,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 million and a PE ratio of -13.81.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.