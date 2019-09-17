Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Trading 40% Higher

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) shares traded up 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 19,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average session volume of 5,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient.

