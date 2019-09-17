NewYorkCoin Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, Crex24 and FreiExchange. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $589.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00705698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, FreiExchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.