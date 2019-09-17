Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NEXT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,627. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $673.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.27. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth $511,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

