Nexus (NXS) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $75,140.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,476,830 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

