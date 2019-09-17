Niobio Cash (NBR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151,448.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $151,448.00 and $146.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 134,441,150 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.