Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 29,240 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 674.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 351,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 314,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 206,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. 524,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,691. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.