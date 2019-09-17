Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $189.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

