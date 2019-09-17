Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.39.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,848. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,032 shares of company stock valued at $80,229,658. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

