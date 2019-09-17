Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. 64,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.