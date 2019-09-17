Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $290,582.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,093.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $2,691,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,557 shares of company stock worth $25,390,855. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

