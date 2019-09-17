Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,564 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,645,000 after acquiring an additional 382,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 34,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,089. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

