Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. 19,198,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,803. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

