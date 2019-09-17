Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,591 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.46% of Churchill Downs worth $67,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,696. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

