Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,789 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

