Northern Trust Corp Has $62.08 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of IPG Photonics worth $62,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 114,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Shares of IPGP traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,780. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

