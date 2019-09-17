Novacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $883,540.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $883,540.00 and approximately $995.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003680 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00141253 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,186.14 or 0.99295964 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

