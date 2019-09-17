NULS (NULS) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, QBTC, CoinBene and ChaoEX. NULS has a total market capitalization of $33.14 million and $4.13 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00207461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.01228036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015961 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020272 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Bit-Z and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.