NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,523,000 after purchasing an additional 190,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after purchasing an additional 384,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,471,000 after buying an additional 214,397 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.7% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after buying an additional 484,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,355,000 after buying an additional 96,683 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.90. 473,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,820. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America lowered Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

