NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,712 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after buying an additional 444,273 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2,490.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 100,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

