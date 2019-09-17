NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Decreases Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. 44,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

