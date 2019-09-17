NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Lowers Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,184 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 36.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 171,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Mosaic by 49.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Mosaic by 59.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,100,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 409,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 3,277,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

