NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Lowers Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,194 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,608,000.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

ELAN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $265,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,883 shares in the company, valued at $767,421.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 112,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

