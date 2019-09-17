NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 3,136 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.30. 38,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,979. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total transaction of $46,787,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.