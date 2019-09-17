NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 604,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 95,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,482.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 556,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 586,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,677. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

