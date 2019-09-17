Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $2.54. Nuvista Energy shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1,055,292 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.43 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

