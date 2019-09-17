O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.21. 37,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.37, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.23.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $2,458,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,484,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $8,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,304,635.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,666,236 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

