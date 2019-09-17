O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,503 Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 99.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,709. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

