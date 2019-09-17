O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 911,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,915,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

