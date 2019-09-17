O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 7,829 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,922. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.35.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

