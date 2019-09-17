O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 833.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 172.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,140.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,073.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,076.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,393. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,081.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,935.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,836.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

