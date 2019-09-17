ODEM (ODE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $375,017.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market cap of $26.32 million and approximately $375,017.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00206330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.01223000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00095475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016067 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020912 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

