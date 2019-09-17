Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 185.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,741 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

