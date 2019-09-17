Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of TSE OLY traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.91. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$38.01 and a 1-year high of C$56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.50.

In related news, Director Brian Ross Newman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.04 per share, with a total value of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,614.64. In the last three months, insiders bought 817 shares of company stock valued at $39,799.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

