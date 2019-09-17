Olympus Labs Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bibox and OKEx. During the last week, Olympus Labs has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar. Olympus Labs has a total market cap of $447,448.00 and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.83 or 0.04960845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Olympus Labs Token Profile

MOT is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, IDEX, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

