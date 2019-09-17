Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Hits $875,356.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Omni has a total market cap of $875,356.00 and approximately $386.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00015154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00706241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,624 coins and its circulating supply is 562,308 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

