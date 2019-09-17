Omni Partners LLP Makes New $73.43 Million Investment in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,585,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,433,000. Array Biopharma makes up 3.9% of Omni Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.71% of Array Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 during trading on Tuesday. 206,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Array Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70.

ARRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

